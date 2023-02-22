West Bengal government employees call for strike over dearness allowance

Kolkata: State government employees in West Bengal have called for a strike on March 10 to highlight their demand for bridging the gap between the dearness allowance (DA) percentage of the Centre and the state.

The call for the strike, which comes after two days of cease work on February 20 and 21, has been given for all state government establishments, except emergency services.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in favour of strikes when she was an opposition leader, a protestor claimed. “Now the chief minister is claiming that she doesn’t want a strike but as an opposition leader she used to hold strikes. Instead of getting half the salary on the first of each month it is better to get full salary in the middle of the month,” the protestor said.

This comment comes in the wake of the chief minister saying at a programme in Siliguri on Tuesday that all government employees get their salary on the first of each month under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, which was not the case when the Left Front was in power in the state.

“Almost all state government employees, irrespective of their political affiliation, have joined together in protest. Only a few TMC affiliated employees are not taking part in the protest. Our protest will continue till the gap in DA is not met,” the protestors said.

