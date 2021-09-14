West Bengal: Gopal Mukherjee appointed new Advocate General after Kishore Dutta resigns

Kolkata: Advocate General Kishore Dutta on Tuesday resigned from his post. Citing personal reasons, he submitted his resignation letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Notably, Dutta is the fourth Advocate General in the row who has resigned from the post before the tenure got over during the Trinamool Congress government.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and wrote, “In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Shri Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal @MamataOfficial with immediate effect.”

Anindya Mitra, was the first advocate general to have taken charge during the Trinamool Congress government in 2011. Then Bimal Chatterjee and Jayanta Mitra became the Advocate Generals and they also vacated the post before their tenure got over. Kishore Dutta had taken charge of the post in February 2017.

Soon after Kishore Dutta vacated the post, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had appointed Gopal Mukherjee as the new Advocate General.

“In terms of Article 165 (1) of the Constitution of India Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Shri Gopal Mukherjee, Senior Advocate of High Court at Calcutta, as Advocate General of the State and will hold office “during the pleasure of the Governor, read Dhankhar’s tweet.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:16 PM IST