West Bengal: Gautam Adani meets CM Mamata Banerjee, expresses interest to attend business summit next year

Kolkata: In keeping with the aim of bringing industrialization in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a closed door meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani at Nabanna.

Notably, Mamata was supposed to meet Adani during her visit in Mumbai but since Adani was in Kolkata the both held the meeting on Thursday.

According to Nabanna sources, Adani had expressed his interest in attending Biswa Bangla Business Summit (BBBS) scheduled on April 10-11 next year and has also claimed that there are scopes of investing in West Bengal.

“Adani had shown his interest in investing in certain sectors in the state and had also agreed to attend the business summit,” said the Nabanna sources.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, taking to twitter, Adani said, “Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:42 PM IST