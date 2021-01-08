West Bengal: From Kolkata to Nandigram, politicos gear up to woo voters ahead of assembly polls

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday again saw that leaders of all the political parties tried their level best to uplift their party’s image by maligning the other one.

The battle for Bengal intensifies as the BJP holds a rally in Nandigram to show the might of newly defected leader Suvendu Adhikari. Along with the other West Bengal BJP made TMC turncoat and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and Suvendu led the rally, in order to show everyone who really was leading the Nandigram movement which was instrumental in bringing TMC to power.

Challenging the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee who is scheduled to hold a public meeting at the same venue on January 18, Adhikari said that the BJP will organize a counter rally on January 19 to ‘prove the might of the BJP’.

Showing concern towards the large turnout who allegedly faced an untoward situation while heading towards the rally, the former West Bengal transport minister said, “The TMC goons cannot stop people from supporting the BJP. We will answer every question asked by the TMC supremo again on January 19 at the same venue.”

TMC MP Sougata Roy at a meeting in Baranagar area claimed that the BJP is glorifying the small turnouts just to show their might.

“People are spontaneously attending TMC’s meeting. Mamata Banerjee will be voted to power again. By just keeping a beard one cannot imitate Rabindra Nath Tagore. The outsiders who don't know Bengali and Tagore cannot build Sonar Bangla,” slammed the TMC MP.

Incidentally, BJP central leader and Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya from Nandigram rally pledged to free the people of West Bengal from ‘the dictatorship of the TMC’ and create ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal) in return.

Meanwhile both the TMC MP Roy, and BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh termed each other parties as a ‘virus’ and both claimed that this ‘virus’ will be wiped off even before coronavirus.

“The TMC virus is deadlier than coronavirus. Vaccination is about to start but we are yet to know that exactly when will the virus go. But TMC virus is even more deadly and their deadline in May 2021,” claimed Dilip Ghosh.

“The BJP virus is gradually gulping the entire country. But they (BJP) cannot make their mark in West Bengal,” added Sougata Roy.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit the streets claiming that both the BJP and the TMC governments are gradually ruining the country and the state.

Burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury said that immediate action should be taken against the ponzi scams that took place during the ruling Trinamool Congress regime.

Chowdhury also submitted a memorandum to the governor Jagdeep Dhakhar to expedite the enquiry against the ponzi scams.