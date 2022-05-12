West Bengal: Fresh cracks appear on buildings at Bowbazar due to ongoing metro work

Kolkata: Bringing back the ‘nightmare’ of August 31, 2019, fresh cracks were once again seen on several buildings at Bowbazar’s Durga Pithuri Lane owing to the ongoing work of East West Metro.

At least 25 houses and 20 families got affected due to the fresh cracks. Officials of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) had shifted at least 82 people to the nearby hotels and lodges for their safety.

According to an engineer who visited the site after the news of fresh cracks, said that they are trying to ascertain the ‘actual’ reason for such fresh cracks.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor, Firhad Hakim, who also went to the spot said that after the people are safely evacuated and reason for the cracks are ascertained the top officials will hold a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna.

“Along with the metro officials, engineers, and the Chief Secretary, I will hold a meeting very soon to decide about the fate of such buildings. This happened twice in two and a half years and is a very serious issue,” mentioned Hakim.

According to several residents they had to leave their residence for several months in 2019 and again will have to do the same now.

Prakash Shaw, a resident of Durga Pithuri Lane said that after sudden trembling on Wednesday evening they had witnessed fresh cracks in the house and after contacting the local police station the police officials had asked them to leave the house and his entire family without any assistance had to leave their house.

“The situation is worsening and by Thursday morning the cracks had increased by 50 per cent. All our belongings are inside the house. My son had an examination today but could sit for the exam as all his books and valuables are stuck inside the house,” said Shaw.

No sooner did this incident happen than the TMC blamed the metro railways for the incident while BJP blamed TMC for such a disaster.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that it is a ‘nightmare’ which happened due to ‘negligence’ of metro officials.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “Such a thing was bound to happen as TMC ministers had time and again changed the route planned by metro officials. People will have to stay in fear now.”

Being ‘frustrated’ about the condition, some residents of Bowbazar even refused to return to their houses to stay with ‘fear’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:02 PM IST