 West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi Das' Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi Das' Release

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi Das' Release

Das was among the BJP supporters arrested on Wednesday evening, as they were protesting against the death of a local schoolboy on the same morning in the locality. The boy died after being hit by a payloader that was being used by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff for road repair purposes.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Former Rajya Sabha member and actress-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly | IANS

Kolkata: Former Rajya Sabha member and actress-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly was arrested on Thursday after her night-long sit-in demonstration in front of a police station in South Kolkata demanding the release of local woman BJP leader Rubi Das.

Das was among the BJP supporters arrested on Wednesday evening, as they were protesting against the death of a local schoolboy on the same morning in the locality. The boy died after being hit by a payloader that was being used by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff for road repair purposes.

Soon after that Ganguly reached the local Bansdroni Police Station in South Kolkata and started a sit-in demonstration there demanding the release of Das.

Read Also
West Bengal: Doctors To Continue Protest, Unhappy With Meeting With Chief Secretary Manoj Pant
article-image

Claim Made By Ganguly

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
Sensex Stumbles By Over 2,300 Points In A Week, As Indices Continue To Bleed On Thursday
APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks On KTR And Naga-Samantha Divorce
From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks On KTR And Naga-Samantha Divorce

Ganguly claimed that Das and other BJP supporters were organising a peaceful protest against the accident when they were attacked by the local Trinamool Congress activists. She also alleged that the police instead of taking action against the attackers arrested the demonstrators.

Ganguly continued with the sit-in-protest for the entire night and finally, a little after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Kolkata Police declared her arrested. Soon she was taken away from the Bansdroni Police Station complex by a police vehicle.

After the arrest, the actress-turned-politician claimed that the cops even did not allow her to take her bag along with her while being taken away.

Read Also
West Bengal: Kolkata Goes Dark To Protest Against RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Rape-Murder;...
article-image

City Police Speak On The Arrest

City police officials claimed that she had been arrested on charges of deterring on-duty police officials from discharging their lawful duties. Meanwhile, the grievances of the local people have continued over the unfortunate death of the schoolboy over the continued absence of the local Trinamool Congress Councillor Anita Kar Majumdar even hours after the mishap.

Ganguly became popular among millions of Indians after her iconic role as 'Draupadi' in the famous 'Mahabharat' television serial. Later she joined the BJP and also became a Rajya Sabha member.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks...

From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks...

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi...

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi...

Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha

Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Relocate To 5 Ferozshah Road After Vacating Chief Minister's...

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Relocate To 5 Ferozshah Road After Vacating Chief Minister's...