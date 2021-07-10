West Bengal: Former MoS Babul Supriyo and state party chief Dilip Ghosh engage in slugfest over former's social media post

Kolkata: Former MoS Babul Supriyo took a jibe at West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh for reacting sharply on his ‘asked to resign’ social media post.

According to Babul, Dilip Ghosh is happily saying things about him as the latter is the BJP West Bengal president.

“He is the state president and is happily commenting on everything. If he is happy thinking that I am relieved then I am happy as he is happy”, said the singer-turned-politician.

Notably, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh a day before had said that as a minister, Babul used to criticize Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but now he is ‘relieved’, as he doesn’t have to slam the Chief Minister anymore.

It can be recalled that Dilip Ghosh without naming Babul on Thursday had said that no other minister but ‘he’ (Babul) had written ‘Asked to resign’ clearly indicating his (Babul)’s displeasure with the decision of senior BJP leaderships.

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, West Bengal BJP youth wing president Saumitra Khan is likely to get removed from his post.

“BJP state president wants Pursura MLA Biman Ghosh to be the next youth wing president. Apart from Biman Ranaghat (South) MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari and Moyna’s MLA Ashok Dinda’s names are also on the reckoning,” said the sources.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 6, in a new dramatic move, hours after tendering his resignation from the post of youth wing president, Saumitra Khan had withdrawn his resignation after speaking with BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Without naming anyone Dilip Ghosh slammed the turncoat leaders and said that most of them are ‘misfit’ in BJP and proper actions will be taken against them.

Incidentally, Saumitra Khan is also a turncoat leader from the TMC and had joined BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticizing Ghosh, West Bengal transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that the BJP's late realization had led to their poll debacle.