West Bengal: Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee to take active participation in politics again

Kolkata: After breaking political hibernation and taking part in a road show on January 11, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee on Thursday went to BJP headquarters in Kolkata and announced their new public outreach programme ‘Samadhan’, to be conducted only in Kolkata.

Addressing the media, Sovan, currently BJP convenor for the Kolkata organizational zone will take out rallies in different parts of Kolkata from January 18.

“In the wake of covering all the 51 Assembly constituencies of the metropolitan city, on January 18 we will take out a rally from Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur police station, on January 21 from Raidighi, on January 22 from Bagbazar Bata to Mahajati Sadan, on January 27 from Paddapukur to Party Office (Baruipur) and on January 28 Kolkata North Suburban District to address the problem of the people in the city,” said Sovan.

Alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders and activists are trying to tap his mobile, Sovan said that the TMC is gradually losing ground and is trying to get hold of BJP’s next move.

Rubbishing Sovan’s claim, TMC sources confirmed that they are not keeping track of any defected leaders and also that they are sure to mark their victory in the upcoming polls.

Assuring help to all BJP workers, Sovan said that he will visit the BJP headquarters for two days every week.

According to political analysts, if Sovan becomes more active in politics like before then it will be an added advantage to the saffron camp.

“Sovan has a political acumen and was once very close to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His active presence in Bengal politics can be a boon for the saffron camp,” mentioned the analysts.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 11, slamming the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Sovan said that the present Trinamool Congress is not the same as it was before.