West Bengal: Force bypolls taking place in Bhabanipur under TMC leadership, claims Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that he will leave his post for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal if she wins the bypoll.

“The Chief Minister is purposely holding a bypoll from Bhabanipur just to secure her post but if Priyanka wins, I will talk to Central leaders and will ask them to give the LoP post to Priyanka. The TMC Supremo should answer the question raised by Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on why a bypoll is happening in Bhabanipur,” slammed Suvendu said while slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Taking further potshots at TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Suvendu said that there is no chief ministerial face in TMC apart from Mamata. “TMC is a private limited company for which there is no other face. Mamata claims that B stands for Bhabanipur and the same stands for Bharat but the truth is B for TMC is bhata ‘subsidy’, bikkha ‘begging’. People of West Bengal had got to know the real face of TMC,” further mentioned Suvendu.

Hitting out further, Suvendu said that 2500 houses were broken in post-poll violence. “Post-poll violence and vandalism by TMC goons are known to everyone while Mamata claims that she is Hindu and wanted to be a part of the World Peace Convention in Rome. Now just to malign the BJP,0 she is claiming herself to be a Hindu but earlier she had said she is not communal,” said LoP.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP led central government after she was not permitted to visit Rome. BJP MLA Manoj Tiwari who was also campaigning for Priyanka along with Suvendu said that he used to work in Kolkata and also had a house in Kolkata. “Mamata Banerjee claims that BJP leaders are outsiders but she doesn’t know that West Bengal is special to everyone, especially those who had stayed in Bengal. I am not an outsider,” claimed Tiwari.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:04 PM IST