At least five people were killed while 15 were critically injured after a massive explosion took place inside a plastic product manufacturing unit in Malda district of West Bengal on Thursday.

The factory was located in Sujapur area under Kaliachak PS in the district.

Injured have been moved to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Prima facie, police suspect that a machine exploded during operation. Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.