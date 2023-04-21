West Bengal: Fire from transformer spreads to plastic factory in Topsia, several feared trapped; visuals surface | ANI

Kolkata: Massive fire broke out from a transformer at Topsia area in Kolkata on Friday evening. The fire gradually spread into a nearby plastic factory and some labourers are feared to be trapped inside the factory.

Eight fire tenders are pressed into action. The firefighters initially found it difficult to douse the fire as the area was congested. However, till the time of reporting no reports of casualty were reported.

Incidentally, since March several incidents of fire have been seen in Bengal, be it due to explosives and various other reasons.

It may be recalled that on Thursday fire broke out at a residence building in the city's Garden Reach area injuring at least 21 people, including a child.

According to police the fire started after an LPG cylinder exploded and the gas leaked further.