 West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out In Warehouse Next To Petrol Pump In Howrah; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Fire at warehouse in Howrah | ANI

Howrah: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse located next to a petrol pump in the Shibpur Forsa Road area of Howrah in West Bengal on Friday (November 10) morning. No casualties or injuries were reported till the time of publishing this copy.

Plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the warehouse dangerously close to the petrol pump.

According to updates, 10 fire tenders were pressed into service for fire-fighting and to douse the fire.

A video of the fire incident surfaced on social media and news agency ANI.

It can be seen in the video how the labourers struggle and try to shift the gunny bags out of the remaining part of the warehouse which was not engulfed in fire, even as the other part went up in flames.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

