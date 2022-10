West Bengal: Fire breaks out in garage in Howrah, fire tenders at site | ANI

A massive fire broke out in a garage in West Bengal's Howrah on Tuesday morning. After getting the information, fire tenders reached the garage that comes under the Domjur police station area.

Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Howrah, WB | Fire breaks out in a garage at Domjur Thana, fire tenders at spot pic.twitter.com/SLaZgt1eqy — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022