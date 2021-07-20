West Bengal: Fire breaks out at chemical factory, 5 injured

Fire broke out at a chemical factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at the chemical factory of Palan Industries in Maheshtala town's Raipur area around 11.45 am, they said.

Five people were injured in the blaze, they added.

Five fire tenders were fighting the blaze but were facing trouble in bringing it under control due to a shortage of water, officials said.

There are no water bodies nearby, they said.

Locals said they heard two explosions at the factory before the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The adjoining factories were evacuated as a precaution, they added.