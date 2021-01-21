West Bengal: Factional feud in BJP, leaders claim TMC’s ploy

Kolkata: In two different incidents, internal feud of the BJP was seen in Burdwan and Asansol.

On one side the BJP cadres claimed that the violence was done by the newly defected TMC cadres, on the other side BJP leader from Burdwan said that the TMC workers disguising them as BJP led the violence.

“The newly defected workers from the TMC are given more priority than the original cadres. We feel insulted as despite showing diligence towards the saffron camp we are being ignored,” said a BJP worker in Asansol.

Notably, the violence in Asansol continued in presence of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Central leader Arvind Menon.

On the other hand, BJP new party office in Burdwan that was inaugurated by the BJP national president JP Nadda, was seen vandalised as BJP factional feud led to pelting of stones. Several vehicles were also damaged and were set ablaze.

Senior BJP leader who claimed that it was not a factional feud but intentionally done by the cadres of ruling Trinamool Congress to malign the saffron camp.

“The TMC is gradually losing hold in West Bengal. Just to malign the BJP they disguised as BJP workers and entered the party office and vandalised the property and had also beaten up our workers. Due to the insistence of our senior leaders we kept quiet,” mentioned a saffron camp leader.

Incidentally, on January 18, West Bengal power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said the BJP just to malign the ruling Trinamool Congress is attacking their own rallies donning the disguise of TMC workers.

“Everywhere the BJP claims that TMC is playing violent politics but the truth is they disguise them as TMC cadres just to malign us. The outsiders don’t know the culture of West Bengal as they distort the history and peace of the state,” Chattopadhyay was heard saying.