West Bengal extends COVID-19 curbs till August 15, indoor government events allowed with 50% seating capacity

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 15. The state has now allowed indoor government events with 50% seating capacity.

As per the earlier restrictions, banks are allowed to remain open from 10 am to 3 pm. The metro rail services can operate five days a week at 50% capacity.

All schools, colleges/universities polytechnics/ Anganwadi centres and other educational/ academic institutions shall continue to remain closed.

Movement of public transport, including intra- state (inter-district) government and private buses, inland waterways transport, trams, local taxis, cabs and auto-rickshaws will be allowed with passengers not more than 50% of seating capacity at a time, subject to vaccination of drivers and other staff. Also, regular sanitisation of vehicles and wearing of masks are mandatory.

E-commerce/home delivery of all commodities shall be allowed. All cinema halls, spa and swimming pools shall continue to remain closed. However, swimming pools exclusively for routine practice of state, national and international level swimmers may remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Government offices relating to emergency and essential services like health care, veterinary services, law and order, courts, social welfare homes, correctional services, power, drinking water supply, telecom, internet, print and electronic media, fire services, food and civil supplies including public distribution system, disaster management and civil defense, sanitation, sewerage and funeral services shall remain open as usual.

Retail shops in shopping malls and market complexes may remain open as per usual operational hours with 50% workforce and restricted entry of people/ customers up to 50% at a time.

Restaurants and bars including in hotels, shopping malls and clubs may remain open with 50% of seating capacity at a time, as per usual operational bouts but not beyond 8 PM.