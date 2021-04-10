West Bengal Elections: Prashant Kishor’s audio clip leaked, BJP claims 'sensing defeat Mamata Banerjee's poll strategist spoke truth'

Kolkata: New row started after BJP leaders leaked the audio clip of poll strategist Prashant Kishor on social media, where Kishor was heard saying that BJP is more popular than TMC in West Bengal.

A controversy has erupted after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to Twitter and shared the audio clips of Mamata Banerjee’s polls strategist Prashant Kishor who can be heard saying that the internal survey of Trinamool Congress is showing that the saffron camp is winning the assembly elections.

In a series of tweets, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday shared several audio clips of Kishor in which he can be heard discussing Bengal polls with some journalists.