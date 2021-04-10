West Bengal Elections: Prashant Kishor’s audio clip leaked, BJP claims 'sensing defeat Mamata Banerjee's poll strategist spoke truth'

Kolkata: New row started after BJP leaders leaked the audio clip of poll strategist Prashant Kishor on social media, where Kishor was heard saying that BJP is more popular than TMC in West Bengal.
A controversy has erupted after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to Twitter and shared the audio clips of Mamata Banerjee’s polls strategist Prashant Kishor who can be heard saying that the internal survey of Trinamool Congress is showing that the saffron camp is winning the assembly elections.
In a series of tweets, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday shared several audio clips of Kishor in which he can be heard discussing Bengal polls with some journalists.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hugely popular in Bengal and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country. There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarisation is a reality, SC votes are a factor plus BJP’s election machinery,” Prashant Kishor was heard saying in an open chat in Clubhouse.
Prashant Kishor was also heard stating that all that ‘the Left, Congress and TMC ecosystem have done in the last 20 years is Muslim appeasement. Implication? It has resulted in resentment on ground.’
Following the trend BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Twitter wrote, “Is it open? That moment when Mamata Banerjee’s strategist realised that the ClubHouse room was open and his admissions were being heard by the public at large and not just a handful of Lutyens journalists. Deafening silence followed...TMC’s election was just thrown away!”
Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claimed that Didi's ‘kela sesh’ (game is over).
“Even in a cricket match after 40 over people can understand which team is going to win. Now after four phases of the poll both Mamata didi and her poll strategist understood what is going to happen, so her strategist slowly tried to open up. By appeasing someone and by neglecting the Hindus TMC cannot stay for long,” claimed Bagga.
However, TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that the audio clip of the poll strategist is doctored and also claimed that Amit Malviya is expert in tampering things.