West Bengal Elections: In early counting, Mamata Banerjee trailing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

As the counting of votes for the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections is underway, early trends showed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing from Nandigram seat while her opponent, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the seat.

According to PTI, Mamata Banerjee is nearly 3,460 votes behind Suvendu Adhikari, whose switch to the BJP led to a flood of defections from the Trinamool Congress.

According to early trends available from 164 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, the TMC is ahead in 104, BJP 58 and Independents 2.

Of the state's 294 assembly constituencies, the most keenly watched will be Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district where Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.