West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling begins for last phase

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, voting began on Thursday morning for the eighth and last phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

As many as 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts. The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad and seven in Kolkata. Over 84.77 lakh electorates, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations in phase VIII.