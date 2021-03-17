West Bengal Elections 2021: CPI (M) launches ‘Halla Gadi', to enact alleged atrocities of TMC and BJP govts

Kolkata: To counter BJP’s Rath Yatra and TMC’s Didir Doot, the Left Front on Wednesday launched ‘Halla Gadi’ where the student unions of the Left Front will go across the state and enact the alleged atrocities of both the TMC and BJP governments.

After releasing two parody songs to woo the grassroots voters the CPI (M) had now set the wheel of Halla Gadi rolling which will play the parody songs at the background while all the student unions of the Left Front inform people about the misgovernance of both BJP and the TMC government.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that informing people about the atrocities of both TMC and BJP is necessary so that the people at the grassroots realize that it will a mistake to vote for those parties.