West Bengal Elections 2021: CPI (M) launches ‘Halla Gadi', to enact alleged atrocities of TMC and BJP govts

Kolkata: To counter BJP’s Rath Yatra and TMC’s Didir Doot, the Left Front on Wednesday launched ‘Halla Gadi’ where the student unions of the Left Front will go across the state and enact the alleged atrocities of both the TMC and BJP governments.
After releasing two parody songs to woo the grassroots voters the CPI (M) had now set the wheel of Halla Gadi rolling which will play the parody songs at the background while all the student unions of the Left Front inform people about the misgovernance of both BJP and the TMC government.
Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that informing people about the atrocities of both TMC and BJP is necessary so that the people at the grassroots realize that it will a mistake to vote for those parties.
“Colourful presentation with song and dance is needed to attract people. Both the parody songs Tumpa and our version of Lungi dance will be played. The Left Front and the Congress alliance can only restore democracy in West Bengal,” mentioned the senior Politburo member.
Notably, the Left Front who always claimed to be a regimented party and spoke of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin had now resorted to ‘middle-class Bengali parody’ as the first song was released to attract people for their public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on February 28. The second parody song was released on March 13 to connect with the masses ahead of the polls.
