West Bengal Elections 2021: Amid sporadic violence, phase 5 of polls saw huge voter turnout

Kolkata: Amidst little violence, the fifth phase of polling saw a huge turnout of voters. Sporadic incidents of violence were seen in almost all 45 constituencies’ right from the commencement of the fifth phase of polling on Saturday.

An individual candidate at Chakdaha was seen carrying firearms in presence of both state police and central forces, however, the candidate later surrendered the gun.

At Kalyani bombs were hurled at BJP Mandal president’s house at the wee hours on Saturday. Following the incident, the BJP cadre along with his family members didn’t go out to vote fearing more violence.

At Baranagar BJP’s celebrity candidate Parno Mitra was seen getting into a verbal brawl after allegedly being heckled in a polling booth.