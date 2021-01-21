West Bengal: Election Commission holds review meetings with political leaders

Kolkata: On the second day visit in West Bengal, the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held review meetings with leaders from all the political parties.

While meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, BJP chief Dilip Ghosh demanded immediate deployment of central forces in West Bengal, and on the other hand, the secretary general of the Trinamool Congress, Partha Chattopadhyay, alleged that the BSF is intimidating people at border areas to vote for the BJP.

The Left Front leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over the voter list whereas Congress leaders have requested the commission to deploy Central forces in all the booths to ensure free and fair election in West Bengal.

“The deployment of central forces can give the common people of the state confidence to go out and vote. The state police and civic volunteers are pets of the ruling Trinamool Congress. So central forces are needed to ensure free and fair election,” mentioned West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

“BSF is intimidating people to vote for BJP. This is undemocratic and should be stopped,” said West Bengal education minister Partha Chattopadhyay.

Rubbishing the comment of TMC secretary general, BSF had issued a statement where they said, “BSF is a professional Border Guarding Force which has in the past, and also in the present, guarded our international borders with total sincerity and dedication. We have actively checked on illegal infiltration and smuggling and brought to the book criminals involved in such activities. The statements given by Partha Chatterjee, Education Minister and Firhad Hakim, Rural and Development Minister of State of West Bengal leveling allegations against BSF are without any basis and far from any truth. BSF stands firmly committed to its motto 'Duty Unto Death' at all times.”