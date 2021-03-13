West Bengal: ED summons five TMC leaders over alleged connection in Saradha chit fund scam

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned five TMC leaders over their alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam.
A day after TMC leader Madan Mitra was summoned by ED, who is scheduled to meet the ED officials at the CGO complex in Salt Lake on March 19, painter Suvaprasanna who was once a TMC member is asked to visit ED headquarters on March 15. TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Swapan Sadhan Bose and Ahmed Hasan Imran is asked to meet the ED officials on March 19 and March 17 respectively.
Incidentally, TMC spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh is also scheduled to visit the ED office on March 16.
Ghosh who was called by ED last week as well said that he will cooperate with the investigation by providing the necessary documents.
According to ED officials, their statements will be recorded for the investigation for which they are being called and that too on separate days.
Notably, West Bengal education Minister and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee is summoned by CBI over his alleged involvement in ICore ponzi scam.
Meanwhile, in an important development, a first arrest has been made by CID over the ongoing investigation of coal scam in poll-bound West Bengal.
One Randhir Singh has been arrested from the Andal area near Asansol and on producing before Durgapur court, Randhir has been given 10 days CID custody.
