West Bengal: ED summons five TMC leaders over alleged connection in Saradha chit fund scam

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned five TMC leaders over their alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam.

A day after TMC leader Madan Mitra was summoned by ED, who is scheduled to meet the ED officials at the CGO complex in Salt Lake on March 19, painter Suvaprasanna who was once a TMC member is asked to visit ED headquarters on March 15. TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Swapan Sadhan Bose and Ahmed Hasan Imran is asked to meet the ED officials on March 19 and March 17 respectively.

Incidentally, TMC spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh is also scheduled to visit the ED office on March 16.