West Bengal: ED Raids TMC Minister's Residence, Seizes ₹41 Lakh Cash

ED | Representational Image

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources on Saturday said that after 14 hours of raid in Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Chandranath Sinha’s house, the central sleuths got cash of nearly Rs. 41 lakhs.

"We have seized the cash, some property related documents and a mobile phone. We have asked a few questions to the TMC minister related to the recruitment scam," said an ED officer.

The MSME and Textile Minister Chandranath Sinha said that they have ‘co-operated’ in the probe and also mentioned that the central sleuths were also very ‘cooperative’.

Notably, the central sleuths on Friday had conducted raid in the Bolpur residence of the MSME and Textile minister. When the ED officers visited his house, Sinha was at his ancestor’s house in his ancestral house in Murarai in the same district.

Meanwhile, after three days of raid at TMC minister Aroop Biswas’ brother Swarup Biswas’ house, Income Tax (IT) had summoned Swarup and asked him to bring the balance sheet of his business establishments, bank statements and other documents on April 4.

Talking to the media, Swarup said that nothing was seized from his house and also that he will cooperate with the probe. Raids were also held at Swarup’s wife Juhi Biswas’ office. Juhi Biswas however, termed the raid as ‘intentional’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The election dates have been announced and three days got wasted. None of the leaders’ houses from BJP is being raided,” said Juhi.