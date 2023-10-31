 West Bengal: ED Commences Quizzing Of Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Kolkata: After being released from the private hospital on Monday late evening, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday commenced quizzing arrested TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick in connection to alleged ration distribution scam.

After being released from the hospital, Mallick was taken to CGO complex, ED headquarters on Monday late evening.

ED also questions Mallick's associates

According to the central agency sources, apart from Mallick, his former and present associates are also being quizzed.

On Tuesday his PA Amit Dey was also called for interrogation to ascertain whether the statements of Mallick and his associates are matching or not. The sources also confirmed that several sets of questions have been made which will be asked to the West Bengal forest minister.

TMC will not support Mallick if proven guilty: Minister

TMC minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that if Mallick is proven guilty then the party will not support him. "I am really hurt at Mallick's arrest. I was equally hurt when Partha Chatterjee was arrested. If Mallick is proven guilty then I don't think that the party will support him," said Chattopadhyay.

It can be recalled that after quizzing for over 20 hours, ED arrested Mallick and on producing him before the court on October 27, Mallick collapsed following which he was admitted in a private hospital in Kolkata.

