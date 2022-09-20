West Bengal: DYFI stages protest in Kolkata against TMC govt over corruption & murder of Anis Khan | ANI

On Tuesday, massive protests were held by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers in West Bengal's Kolkata against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over corruption and the murder of Anis Khan, a student leader who died mysteriously in February.

The Left party's youth wing, DYFI, and students' body, SFI, held a rally to seek justice for Khan. "The 'insaaf' (justice) rally is attended by students, youths, and people from various walks of life seeking justice for Anis Khan," a DYFI leader had said earlier.

While Anis Khan's father Salem has alleged that his son was assaulted and thrown over from the third floor of their house in Howrah district's Amta by people dressed in police and civic volunteer uniforms, the police have denied the allegation and claimed that he had fallen accidentally leading to his death on February 19.

(With inputs: PTI)