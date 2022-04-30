West Bengal: Dy Speaker refuses to administer oath to Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: Days after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to pass the file over TMC MLA Babul Supriyo’s oath in the Assembly, Dhankhar on Saturday appointed Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee to administer the oath of the newly inducted TMC MLA.

Though Babul said he would have been happy had Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay administered his oath, on the other hand Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee declined to administer the oath to the singer-turned-politician.

“There is a Speaker in the Assembly and is readily available. When the Speaker is present I will not administer the oath of the new MLA. If I get any notice I will give it in writing to the Governor that I will not make Babul take his oath,” said the Deputy Speaker.

Taking to Twitter, Babul claimed, “Thank you Sir. But with all gratefulness & respect you know I have for you for your kind gesture in a unsavoury 'situation', I confess with utter humility(& due respect to Hon'ble Dy Speaker)that I am sad that I hv been denied my pleasure to take the oath frm Honble Speaker Sir.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is pertinent to mention that according to Article 188 of the Constitution the oath is administered by either the Governor or the person appointed by the Governor. In this case if the Deputy Speaker refuses to monitor the oath then either Governor Dhankhar himself or anyone he appoints newly will monitor TMC Ballygunge MLA's oath.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:52 PM IST