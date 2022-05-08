West Bengal: Due to Cyclone Asani, CM Mamata Banerjee's 3-day program in West Midnapore and Jhargram rescheduled

In the wake of prediction of 'Asani' storm, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 3-day program in West Midnapore and Jhargram have been rescheduled.

As per the schedule, programs were to be held from May 10, 11 and 12, however due to the cylone alert the program will be now held on May 17, 18, & 19.

"Due to the prediction of 'Asani' storm, CM Mamata Banerjee's 3-day program in West Midnapore and Jhargram has been rescheduled to May 17, 18, & 19 from May 10, 11 & 12," TMC General Secy Kunal Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert its employees and disaster management teams in view of the formation of cyclonic storm Asani, which is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclone, mayor Firhad Hakim saidtoday.

He said the leaves of all employees concerned are being cancelled to deal with any emergency evolving due to the cyclone, which he said is unlikely to hit the city but will bring heavy rains in its wake.

Due to the prediction of 'Asani' storm, CM Mamata Banerjee's 3-day program in West Midnapore and Jhargram has been rescheduled to May 17, 18, & 19 from May 10, 11 & 12: TMC General Secy Kunal Ghosh pic.twitter.com/lFNUyG8tnt — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

He said that taking lessons from the devastating effects of Amphan super cyclone in May 2020, the KMC administration is taking all measures such as keeping cranes, electric saws and earthmovers on standby to clear blockades caused by fallen trees and other debris.

Amphan had uprooted hundreds of trees in the city, blocking thoroughfares and snapping power supply for days in some areas.

Hakim said a control room of the KMC will be operational during the movement of Asani.

The weatherman has forecast that Asani, on reaching westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra-Odisha coasts on Tuesday, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further dissipate into a deep depression by Thursday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 06:20 PM IST