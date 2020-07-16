West Bengal draws plan to add more hospital beds

Kolkata

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday decided to convert Kishore Bharati Krirangan and Gitanjali stadiums in Kolkata into quarantine centres. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said cases which are not serious should be home-quarantined or can be put up at community centres and safe homes. The government is keen on reserving hospital beds for critical patients.

Kolkata has so far recorded 12,747 active cases. The state is looking to add another 3,000-4,000 beds for those hit by the coronavirus. Mamata prided herself on the "improvement in health infrastructure" during her nine-year term as the CM.

“Many people from districts are coming and getting admitted in the government hospitals in the city, so cases in Kolkata are high. It isn’t that a large number of people in the city are infected, it is those admitted in the hospitals in Kolkata.” Said Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata slammed the Opposition, saying it is exaggerating the situation. “If there is some slight problem, then some political parties are making a mountain out of a molehill. Every government has limitations, how much can we do alone?"

Didi-Guv spat continues

Mamata also lashed out at Governor Jagdeep Dhanker. “I speak to the Governor. The State will fulfil its responsibility and the Governor will fulfil his responsibility. He complains about not getting a helicopter. He is crossing the line. If someone wants to use force to do something, let’s fight the battle politically and democratically,” she said. The CM and the Governor have exchanged barbs on many occasions. However, the CM was quick to add that the administration was in constant touch with the Governor.

Mamata also hit out at the Governor for his criticism of the state's education system. "I urge the Governor to respect the Vice-Chancellors. He can't talk like a political party representative," She said. During the day, Dhankhar criticised the education system and said the quality of education in West Bengal was rapidly falling due to political control and affiliations.