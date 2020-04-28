West Bengal doctor succumbs to coronavirus, becomes second doctor in state to die of COVID-19

A 69-year-old doctor associated with a well-known private hospital succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday night. The audit panel which has been set up by the state is yet to ascertain whether it is a COVID-19 death or a comorbidity death, which means death was due to other reasons and COVID-19 was incidental. Dr. Sishir Kumar Mondol, who was an orthopaedic surgeon, was admitted to AMRI hospital 15 days ago after which he died on Tuesday morning.

This is the second case of a doctor dying due to COVID-19 in West Bengal. A few days ago, Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta passed away due to COVID-19.

The Indian Medical Association(IMA) Is observing a two-minute silence and lighting of candles in individual locations at 9:00pm.

Healthcare professionals are at a high risk as they treat several COVID-19 patients in various hospitals in the state. PPE kits, gloves and masks are provided by the State government to various hospitals for healthcare professionals treating COVVID-19 patients, even as more have been ordered.

Meanwhile, two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams(IMCT) sent by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are in West Bengal for spot assessment of the situation, including hospitals, quarantine centres and containment zones within the hotspot areas. The teams will submit a report to the Centre.

As cases rise to 504 on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that COVID-19 positive patients can be home quarantined and the government will provide the required help, as hospitals cannot accommodate lakhs of patients. The official death toll is 20.

This comes to light of coronavirus patients being turned away from hospitals across the state, including a journalist’s elderly mother who tested positive on Sunday and was denied admission in most hospitals. After running from pillar to post, the lady was admitted to a private hospital in the state.