West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case; Urges Calcutta HC For Security

Kolkata: District judge writes to Registrar of Calcutta High Court that Judge’s residence in Diamond Harbour area is being attacked by unknown miscreants after an order in POSCO case didn’t go in favor of the ruling party.

In the letter the district judge Subhradip Mitra, raising concern of their security and concern, has mentioned that masked individuals attempted to ‘disconnect the electricity’ of the residence on Sunday night.

A letter was also submitted to the District Judge of South 24-Parganas, requesting immediate measures to ensure their safety and security.

Meanwhile, the police of Diamond Harbour said through CCTV footage one person has been detained and interrogation is going on.

“Through modern gadgets we will soon solve the issue. One person has been detained and a probe is on. We had a meeting with the district judges. Security has been tightened in the judge’s residence. From four police personnel nine police personnel have been deployed now. More security will be tightened. Security of the judges is more important and we are doing our work. We have also lodged an FIR and those who are involved won’t be spared,” said the police official.

The police official mentioned that a departmental investigation has been started against a police official whose name is being said to be there with the miscreants.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MoS, Sukanta Majumdar had written a letter to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighting the bid to attack the residence of the judge at Diamond Harbour.

In his letter, Majumdar has mentioned serious concerns about the safety of the judiciary in West Bengal.

Taking to X, Majumdar said, “In Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal, even the judiciary is under attack! Disturbing reports from Diamond Harbour suggest a conspiracy to target a judge’s residence, involving masked miscreants and a police officer, Kumaresh Biswas.”