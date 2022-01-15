West Bengal: Dissenting BJP leaders likely to form parallel state committee

Kolkata: Dissenting BJP leaders on Saturday held a closed-door meeting. According to BJP sources, these dissenting leaders are likely to form a parallel state committee.

“Under the name of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee the dissenting leaders are likely to start parallel state committee as their names didn’t feature in the new state committee of the BJP,” said the BJP sources.

It may be noted that dissenting leaders include, BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, five Matua MLAs, Sayantan Basu and Jay Prakash Majumdar.

Addressing the media after the meeting at Kolkata Port Trust, BJP MP Shantanu Thakur without naming anyone demanded suspension of BJP general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty.

“Someone who looks after organizations in the state have misled the central leaders and didn’t give due importance to the hard work and experience of the experienced party leader,” claimed Shantanu.

Mentioning that the person who looked after the organization is also in touch with other political parties, Shantanu claimed that their main aim is to ‘strengthen’ the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Those who have brought BJP into prominence and have helped in increasing the vote share are overlooked in keeping with the interest of other political parties. We will work to strengthen the PM's hands in keeping to the 2026 Assembly elections,” further added the Bongaon BJP MP.

However, Thakur didn’t answer anything while he was asked about the chances of quitting the saffron camp.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that it is an ‘internal’ matter which will be solved soon.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that there is a ‘communication gap’ which led to the chaos.

Meanwhile, Birbhum BJP district president Dhrubha Saha had instructed to delete every party Whatsapp group of the district in order to avoid further untoward incidents.

It can be recalled that on January 12, after major hullabaloo within the party with the formation of new state committees within West Bengal BJP, state president Sukanta Majumdar asked for dissolving all committees, departments and cells while new appointments are made.

It can be recalled that all the five Matua MLAs and MP left BJP WhatsApp group after there was no Matua representation in the new state committee.

After the Matuas, Gorkha MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma also left the party's group claiming that the party is ignoring the Gorkhas in the new state committee.

BJP Kharagpur MLA Hiranmay Chatterjee also left the group claiming that he is ‘not wanted’ by the BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:10 PM IST