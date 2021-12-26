West Bengal: 'Disappointed' BJP Matua leaders leave party group after formation of new state committee

Kolkata: Increasing discomfort of the party, five BJP MLAs from Matua community left the BJP group after no Matuas were kept in the state committee.

According to BJP sources, Matua BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, his brother Subrata Thakur and other heavyweight Matua leaders left the BJP group after no one was taken inside BJP new state committee.

“The five MLAs, who are aggrieved with the omission of the Matua representation are MLAs Mukutmoni Adhikari (Ranaghat South), Subrata Thakur (Gaighata), Ambica Roy (Kalyani), Asok Kirtania (Bongaon North), and Asim Sarkar (Haringhata). They have- expressed their displeasure over the omission of the Matua members from the state committee,” said the BJP sources.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that he will look into the matter and will induct Matua representatives in the state committee.

“I have heard of the development and it is nothing big. Every time after a new committee is formed those who don’t feature in the list get disappointed. I will try to keep Matua representatives in the committee,” said Majumdar.

However, MoS Shantanu Thakur is likely to take this issue up with the BJP central leadership in New Delhi and according to sources, Thakur had already spoken over the issue with BJP national president JP Nadda.

Former Union Minister and now TMC leader Babul Supriyo also slammed the BJP leadership for the defections from the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a closed-door meeting at their Hastings office to discuss the poll debacle in the recently concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls convened by Bengal in-charge Amit Malviya and Agnimitra Paul.

The party sources confirmed that the cadres complained of sabotage within the party.

“There was discussion related to organizational and internal issues. Several issues including sabotage amongst the party cadres were also discussed. Ahead of the election due to infighting, several party cadres didn’t cooperate with the candidates,” said a party leader on anonymity.

