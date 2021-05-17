West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh files FIR against Mamata Banerjee over 'BJP leaders are outsiders’ claim during poll rally

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh lodged an FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Midnapore.
According to Ghosh the TMC Supremo’s slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (the game is on) during the election ignited several TMC supporters for which the post-poll violence is common in West Bengal.
Fir has also been lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Midnapore against the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s claim that BJP leaders are ‘outsiders’.
“Mamata Banerjee’s chant of Khela Hobe is killing the democracy of West Bengal. The state police are mere spectators and TMC supremo’s claim that post–poll violence is a fake allegation of the BJP has worsened the situation. Her claim that the BJP central leaders are outsiders is making several Bengalis residing outside West Bengal for work or other purposes afraid. The Chief Minister has to take the onus for which an FIR has been lodged,” claimed Ghosh.
Ghosh also mentioned in the FIR that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim during the election that people should restrict the Central forces with ladle and spatula also led to violence during the polls worsening the free and fair election.
“The violent comments led to ransacking of BJP offices after the poll result was announced and during the polls several TMC supporters were also seen manhandling the central forces leading to violence. The Chief Minister is answerable for all this for which the FIR has been lodged,” further mentioned the West Bengal BJP Chief.
