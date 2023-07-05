West Bengal: DGP Calls Pre-Poll Violence 'Sporadic' | ANI

Kolkata: Amidst incidents of violence across the state in the run-up to the rural polls scheduled for July 8, West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya stated on Tuesday that the state police had taken prompt action to address 'stray incidents.'

"It is not right to say there is widespread violence. One or two incidents have occurred, and the police have taken prompt action to maintain law and order," said Malviya.

'Political Holi with human blood must stop'

The West Bengal DGP also mentioned that after the rural polls, he will provide figures to determine whether there has been an increase or decrease in incidents of violence. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, during his visit to Basanti in South 24 Parganas on Monday, expressed that the 'political Holi with human blood should stop.'

Bose further added that he is convinced that violence exists in some pockets of the state.

Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated that if the DGP considers the loss of human life as a stray incident, then he should 'vacate' his office.

Congress Slams West Bengal DGP

The Congress state president, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has criticised the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP), stating that Malviya's comment is aimed at pleasing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, the national secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), highlighted that Bengal has set a record this year in the filing of nominations for the rural polls.

"Before the announcement of the election dates, we had promised that this time we would ensure that candidates from all political ideologies could file nominations. A total of 2,32,000 nominations have been filed, out of which only 82,000 candidates are from the TMC," stated Banerjee.