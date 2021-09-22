West Bengal: Defeated BJP leader Manas Saha dies after he was attacked on May 2

Kolkata: Defeated BJP leader Dhurjoti alias Manas Saha who contested the Assembly polls from Magrahat (West) was attacked on the counting day succumbs to the injury.

Saha’s son and wife demanded a CBI probe as according to them Saha had received several head injuries during the attack by the alleged TMC goons on May 2.

BJP MP Arjun Singh who had visited the hospital also was heard demanding CBI probe as another partymen died due to post-poll violence.

“Saha was beaten up by the goons of the local TMC MLA after counting trends showed he was trailing,” said Arjun.

TMC MLA Giasuddin Mollah said he doesn't know who assaulted Saha as he was inside the counting centre at that time and also that there were several people making it difficult to understand who had beaten the defeated BJP leader.

Saha’s son claimed that earlier this day the hospital had declared him fit and ready to be discharged.

“Initially we were told that he is ready to be discharged and later said that he was shifted back to the ICU and then said he is dead,” said Shah’s son.

Meanwhile, CBI made fresh FIRs on the post-poll violence on Wednesday.

The first case was earlier registered at Jhargram Police Station on March 21 this after the allegations that the accused, residents of Jhargram attacked a person with sharp weapons due to their alleged political rivalry at a tea stall and the victim later had succumbed to the injuries.

The other case was earlier registered at Narendrapur Police Station of South 24 Parganas on May 6 after the complainant, a BJP worker, claimed that the TMC goons had attacked him and his family.

Notably, CBI has so far registered 40 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:11 PM IST