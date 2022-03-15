West Bengal: CS HK Dwivedi holds meeting at Nabanna over law and order situation in wake of murder of two councillors

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting at state secretariat Nabanna to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

According to Nabanna sources, the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi instructed the DMs, SPs and CPs to probe the two murders strictly.

“Political rivalry and violence should be stopped. Everyone should be on alert that there should be no untoward incident during the formation of different municipal boards. Violence won’t be tolerated,” the sources said quoting the Chief Secretary.

The sources further claimed that the Chief Secretary has instructed strict action against culprits in Anis Khan death case cutting across political hues.

Meanwhile, two more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of TMC councillor of Panihati Anupam Dutta.

On the other hand, dead Congress councillor Tapan Kandu’s brother was detained for quizzing.

Kandu’s nephew Deepak on Tuesday released an audio clip where IC of Jhalda was asking him to convince Kandu to join the Trinamool Congress.

Later, Deepak was arrested in connection to his uncle’s murder. Incidentally, Deepak was the TMC candidate in the recently concluded civic polls.

Meanwhile, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the probe is on and also slammed the opposition for politicising the murders.

“The probe will not be biased as TMC doesn’t tolerate violence. The opposition is purposely trying to malign TMC,” said Chatterjee.

Besides, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim is likely to meet deceased TMC councillor Anupam Dutta's family at Panihati.

