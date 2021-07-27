West Bengal: CPI(M) slams Modi-Mamata meet

Kolkata: The West Bengal CPI (M) leadership slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting at the national capital earlier today.

“Whenever there is a scam or any turbulent situation happen the Chief Minister and Prime Minister always holds closed door meeting. Be it ponzi scams or change of police commissioner. Interestingly, every time after the two meet, the investigation of the scams come to a halt,” said a senior CPI (M) leader requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that the saffron camp was never in favour of the name change of West Bengal.

“Though there are think tanks in Delhi but BJP is never in favour of changing the name of West Bengal to Bangla. There is a history in the name and no way will BJP allow wiping off the history,” said Ghosh.

Notably, the name changing process of West Bengal was first started in 2016 and proposed three names in three different languages was ‘Bangla’ in Bengali, ‘Bengal’ in English and ‘Bangal’ in Hindi.

According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee since the name of the state starts with ‘W’, it comes at the end of all the states which she doesn’t like and also that when leaders of West Bengal speaks in the Parliament both the Speaker and Listeners lose their patience as alphabetically it comes at the end.

Following the change in the name, the West Bengal government in 2018 had passed a resolution in the Assembly and had sent to Ministry of Home Affairs for approval of the name change.

In 2019 after the Parliamentary election the TMC government once again had appealed to the BJP led Central government over change of name of West Bengal to Bangla.