West Bengal: CPI(M) begins 3-day state committee meeting, organisational changes likely

Kolkata: The Left Front on Tuesday began a three-day state committee meeting. According to party sources, some changes in several posts are likely in CPI (M).

“CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose, Surjya Kanta Mishra and some other senior leaders might leave their post and some young leaders might replace them. Some organizational changes will also take place in keeping with the future elections,” said the CPI (M) sources.

Addressing a press conference, CPI state secretary Surhya Kanta Mishra said that they had conducted an assessment meeting and some bills were also proposed in the party.

“We have had an assessment meeting within the party where leaders from the national capital also participated. Some bills were also proposed. We have seen that people of Bengal have taken Mamata Banerjee as an alternative to the BJP. We have to work hard to strengthen our organization,” said Mishra.

Slamming the state government, Mishra said that the economy of the state has gone down under the TMC government.

“Some of the steps taken by the state government coincide with the BJP led Central government. Violence and lawlessness has been going on across the state ever since the 2021 Assembly election. We have discussed the grim situation of the state and also spoke about future protests,” claimed the CPI state secretary.

Taking further jibe at the TMC government, Mishra said that the TMC will not do anything to probe the death of student leader Anis Khan and also alleged that the state government is also creating hindrance when Left Front student wings are protesting over Anis Khan’s death.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:14 PM IST