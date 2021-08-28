West Bengal: COVID-19 restrictions extended till September 15; all you need to know

Kolkata: Even though the COVID-19 positivity rate is down in West Bengal, the West Bengal government extended the lockdown like restrictions till September 15.

According to the notification by the government, the coaching classes for competitive examination will remain open with 50 percent sitting capacity, abiding to Covid-19 protocols.

“Apart from this, the rest of the restrictions and relaxations will be the same and the night curfew will be from 11 pm to 5 am”, said the notice.

The West Bengal police blockaded the roads as several people amidst the night curfew were seen partying illegally at various hotels, with COVID-19 protocols going for a toss.

Talking to Free Press Journal, a civic volunteer in the Park Street area said that people without any rhyme or reason are roaming at night by either sticking ‘Press’ or ‘Police’ stickers to their vehicle.

“Either by warning or by arresting we are doing our duties everyday and if people do not behave rationally then the third wave is inevitable in West Bengal,” said the volunteer.

