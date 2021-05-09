West Bengal: COVID-19 pandemic dampens Rabindranath Tagore's 160th birth anniversary celebrations

Kolkata: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th birth anniversary. Several celebs joined the celebration virtually.
Garlanding the picture of Tagore at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, the TMC supremo said that ‘Joy Bangla’ (Hail Bengal) revolves around the Nobel Laureate.
“Vishwa Kavi or Rabindranath Tagore teaches us culture and also the language. Our Joy Bangla claim revolves around him. He is always a friend, philosopher and guide and shows us the path,” said Mamata while singing songs penned by the Nobel Laureate.
Notably, several Bengali singers also joined the celebration virtually and sang songs of Tagore.
Incidentally, TMC leader Firhad Hakim visited the ancestral house of Tagore ‘Jorasanko’ in North Kolkata and garlanded the statue of the Nobel Laureate. Several other TMC leaders across Kolkata were seen celebrating the occasion but no cultural program was held.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and addressed the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in Bengali.
Meanwhile, no one was allowed to enter the Visva-Bharati campus and no celebration was seen in the varsity started by Tagore in Shantiniketan.