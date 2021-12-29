West Bengal: Containment zones to return in Kolkata from January 3 as Omicron cases rise to 11

Kolkata: Amidst the rise in Omicron cases in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing an administrative meeting in South 24 Parganas said that from January 3 there will be containment zones across the city.

“The third wave of the pandemic has already hit the country and the Omicron variant is also on the rise in this state. A review meeting should be held and if needed new containment zones will be made from January 3 based on ward study as maximum people stay in Kolkata,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also instructed the railway authorities not to close trains due to the ongoing festivities including Gangasagar fair.

“The schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation demands so. We will ask the offices if possible to make 50 percent work from home,” added Mamata urging everyone to wear masks.

It can be noted that educational institutions reopened in the state on November 16 after a gap of about 20 months.

Meanwhile, CMOH Ajay Chakraborty said that the current number of Omicron positive is 11.

“On Tuesday night we received the report of genome sequencing for 107 cases and five among them were Omicron positive. One among them is a foreign traveller and four are local residents. The contact tracking cell is collecting information for containment measures as per protocol. Last Monday we sent 225 samples and on Thursday we will send more than 700 samples,” said Chakraborty.

Till the time of reporting on Wednesday the state recorded a total of 752 new cases from which Kolkata itself had 382 cases, followed by North 24 Parganas with 102 new cases.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in covid active cases, MR Bangur hospital has decided to reconvert their hospital in covid hospital.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that everything should be closed immediately as the numbers are increasing at an alarming rate.

“The Chief Minister had kept everything open due to Christmas and New Year celebrations. On Christmas we have seen how people in large numbers came out on the road. After increasing the active rates now the Chief Minister is shedding crocodile tears,” said Suvendu.

It is pertinent to mention that night curfew has been relaxed between December 24 and January 1 in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:42 PM IST