West Bengal: Congress begins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kolkata: The Congress on Wednesday started its Bharat Jodo Yatra in West Bengal. The yatra started at 10 am and was led by Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Sagar Island and after covering a distance of15 km the Congress leaders took a break.

Sources said on the second day the yatra will continue in South 24 Parganas will conclude after crossing 10 districts of Bengal on January 23.

Ahead of the yatra, Mr Chowdhury slammed the TMC and said they should remember that TMC is born out of Congress.

“Due to their majority in every House they have become arrogant. They should remember that Trinamool is born out of Congress. Rahul Gandhi had invited the TMC but it didn't participate which once again clears that they are hand in gloves with the BJP. Maybe they (TMC) would have faced some problem if they joined Congress' yatra” mentioned Chowdhury.