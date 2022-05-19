West Bengal Congress stage protest against inflation in Kolkata; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds state, central govt responsible

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday staged a protest against inflation in Kolkata. A large number of Congress workers took part in the protests holding banners, cylinders, slogans against the Central and state government.

West Bengal Congress chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Union government has increased excise duty on petroleum products and the govt of WB has imposed VAT on these products."

Further he said, "The Union government as well as the State govt have appeared to be insensitive to the problems faced by the common people in the state."

"Both the govt will be held responsible for this kind of irresponsible behavior," the Congress leader added.

Earlier in the day, Congress party also slammed the Centre over the hike of the cooking gas price by Rs 3.5 per cylinder, saying the Narendra Modi government's "fuel loot" is on every day, in small or big installments.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 999.5 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second increase in the LPG rate this month and the third in less than two months. The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7.

Slamming the Centre, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after increasing the price of the domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 100 in 45 days, it was again hiked by Rs 3.5.

After increasing the price of commercial cylinder by Rs 457.5 in 60 days, it has again been hiked by Rs 8, Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Even after making it impossible for about two crore families to refill cylinders for a second time, Modi government's fuel loot continues every day in small or big installments," he said.

The Congress leader also attacked the Centre over the fall of the rupee, which extended its losses and slipped 12 paise to 77.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:08 PM IST