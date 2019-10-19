West Bengal Congress leader Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay arrested for critical remarks on Mamata govt: Report

The West Bengal cybercrime cell on Thursday arrested senior Congress leader Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay for making critical remarks on the ruling TMC government in the state.

According to India Today, former journalist Banerjee known for his stern criticism of the Mamata Banerjee administration on social media was picked up from near his residence in North 24 Parganas district's Agarpara on Thursday night. A former Congress councilor and former employee in the sales department of a Bengali newspaper house, Banerjee, 58, now runs a YouTube channel, Banglar Barta, airing political commentary mostly critical of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Tanmoy Banerjee, his elder brother told the leading news channel, "A group of TMC goons gate-crashed into our neighbour's house and dragged him out. Those present there were stunned. They ransacked the house and stole three mobile phones. Even the women of the house were physically abused. They did not show any document, no summons, nothing."

Sources told the India Today, the Congress spokesperson was booked following a complaint with the cyber crime cell in Purulia by a local Trinamool youth leader from the same district. Earlier, Banerjee had been served another notice in connection with a case filed against him under the IT Act at Nandigram police station in East Midnapore district.

Banerjee in a social media post in September had accused the chief minister of using the police to intimidate and silence him. "You want to buy my spine? I won't sell myself off. My pen won't fall silent despite all your threats," he had said in his post.