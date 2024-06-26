 West Bengal: Confusion Looms Over Oath Of New TMC MLAs
In a fresh new notification by the Raj Bhavan authorities on Tuesday it is made clear that the final call regarding the oath of the two new TMC MLAs will be taken by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 05:01 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: West Bengal government and Governor again at loggerheads over the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs. In a fresh new notification by the Raj Bhavan authorities on Tuesday it is made clear that the final call regarding the oath of the two new TMC MLAs will be taken by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

This development comes a day after newly elected MLAs Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar constituency and Reyat Houssen Sarkar made it clear that they will not visit Raj Bhavan on June 26 for the oath taking ceremony.

“I am going to be a part of the Assembly, so I want to take the oath in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly,” said the actor-turned-politician Sayantika.

Sayantika on Monday had also written a letter to the Governor mentioning that the Speaker of the Assembly Biman Bandhopadhyay should administer the oath taking ceremony.

In the fresh notification by Raj Bhavan it is mentioned that even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took oath at the Raj Bhavan after winning the bypoll from Khardah constituency.

article-image

“Under the constitutional provisions, the member of any legislative body shall, before taking his seat, make before the Governor, or some person appointed by him, an oath and affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule,” read the notification.

