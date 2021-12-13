West Bengal: Coal scam accused to be present before CBI court on December 22

Burdwan: Bikash Mishra, one of the accused in the coal scam case and also the brother of scam kingpin Binoy Misha, could not be produced the special CBI court at Asansol on Monday due to his health condition.

Mishra, who is undergoing liver treatment, is being treated at a hospital inside the Burdwan correctional home and will be produced before the court on December 22.

Mishra was at a hospital in Kolkata when the court rejected his interim bail and the CBI reached the hospital to arrest him. Mishra was finally released from the hospital on Saturday and was produced at the court on the same day.

“He was unwell and had to be admitted to the correctional home hospital. The condition of his liver is critical and needs a transplant. The bail application was also rejected. He has been sent to judicial custody till December 22,” said Sekhar Kundu, lawyer of Bikash Mishra.

Notably, Mishra was arrested by CBI on December 9. According to CBI sources, Bikash used to look after his brother’s work and also that his arrest can solve the scam issue.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Ruchira were also quizzed by ED in connection to the alleged coal scam.

Banerjee even visited the national capital in September and was quizzed for almost nine hours in connection to the coal smuggling scam.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:17 PM IST