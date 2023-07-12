West Bengal: CM Mamata Pledges ₹2 Lakh, Job Compensation For Families Of Those Who Died In Poll-Related Violence

Kolkata: Amid reports of at least five new deaths since wee hours of Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned how violence occurred in the presence of Central Forces.

"In Bhangore on Friday late evening, some deaths took place. Miscreants were brought from before hand and were kept hidden. We lost our seats there, the opposition is doing violence and winning. Even in Domkal opposition won by resorting to violence. Violence took place in Murshidabad and parts of Malda and we all know who are responsible for the violence," said Mamata.

Claiming that there are only 19 deaths in poll related issue, the West Bengal Chief Minister announced ₹2 lakh compensation and a job to the affected families.

Compensation for the dead irrespective of party

"Irrespective of party colour I will give compensation. Out of 19 people who died so far, 10 are from my party. I always speak of peace and don't believe in taking revenge. We had abided to everything and brought central forces during the election," she added congratulating her party workers for the victory.

Raising the recent political development in Maharashtra, Mamata called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be a 'washing machine'.

"All saw what happened in Maharashtra recently. Ever since they came to power, BJP's spreading false narratives about Bengal. Just because I don't say anything, they are maligning my state. I can tolerate if people malign me but not my state," claimed the Chief Minister.

Martyrs' Day to be celebrated as Shraddha Diwas

Mamata also announced that this year TMCs 'Martyrs' Day' on July 21, will be observed as 'Shraddha Diwas' this year.

Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that she will do 'discrepancy' even while giving compensation and will give it to only TMC.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that the final results of the recently concluded rural polls will be subjected to the next hearing of the court in connection to the alleged electoral malpractices.

However, TMC has won all 20 Zilla Parishads, 317 out of out of 341 panchayat samit is and 2644 out of 3317 gram panchayats.

BJP had won 6 panchayat samitis and 220 gram panchayats. The Left Front had won 2 panchayat samitis and 38 gram panchayats. The Congress bagged 4 gram panchayats and didn't open its account in panchayat samiti.