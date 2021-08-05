West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, alleges discrimination

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Bengal Mamata Banerjee once again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID19 vaccine shortage, urging him to send more vaccines to West Bengal without ‘discrimination’.

“Though the population of West Bengal is more than BJP ruled states, states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are getting more vaccines. The Prime Minister should send more vaccination as West Bengal has three International borders and chances of spreading the virus is more”, read the letter.

After meeting with COVID Global Advisory Committee headed by Nobel Laureate Abhijit Vinayak Bandhopadhyay, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "West Bengal have the capacity to get 11 lakh people vaccinated each day but due to shortage of vaccines only four lakh people are getting vaccinated every day”, said Mamata also adding that everyone should wear masks while venturing outside.

Abhijit Vinayak Bandhopadhyay said that West Bengal has taken good steps in curbing the pandemic and in vaccinating people.

“The wastage of vaccines is negative in West Bengal. Before the further waves, the Central Government should ensure more vaccines. The Central government had failed in making sufficient vaccines”, claimed the Nobel Laureate.

On the other side Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the West Bengal government had wasted almost nine lakh COVID19 vaccines due to lesser cold storages.

“Mamata Banerjee, ahead of the election, has claimed that she will buy and vaccinate everyone for free. Even on May 5 she said she will buy the vaccines but she had only bought 18 lakh vaccines and almost three crore people in the state are vaccinated. The Central government is impartially sending vaccines to all states”, claimed LoP.

Meanwhile Calcutta High Court had asked the state government to submit a report before the court by August 12 over the compensation of COVID warriors.