West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over proposed amendment to IAS cadre rule 1954; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the proposed amendment to the IAS cadre rule 1954.

Urging Modi to roll back the amendment, Mamata said that it is "against spirit of cooperative federalism".

“I express my strong reservation to the approach of the Central government to each state government to make available for deputation to the central government such a number of eligible officers of various levels to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under existing regulations,” read a part of the letter.

In the letter, the Chief Minister also said the amendment "upsets harmonious arrangement between Centre and States in the matter of posting of IAS and IPS officers".

Senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that such an amendment will break the ‘federal structure’ of the country.

“BJP never works in order to maintain the federal structure but passes bills that are detrimental. This amendment act should be rolled back,” claimed Chakraborty.

BJP spokesperson Keya Ghosh said that the Chief Minister always protests against whatever BJP led Central government does.

“No where a chief minister is seen protesting for IPS officers the way Mamata Banerjee did for former CP Rajiv Kumar. Mamata had to protest for which she had written a letter to the PM,” said Keya.

It is pertinent to mention that the amendment act that the Central government is likely to bring on January 31, says that the actual number of officers to be deputed to the central government shall be decided by it in consultation with the state government concerned and in case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the central government and the state governments should reply back during a ‘specific time’.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:56 PM IST